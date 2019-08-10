Warrior basketball team releases 2019-20 schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has announced its schedule for the 2019-20 season.
This year will mark the 100th season in school history.
The Warriors will play 20 homes games, including 12 non-conference games at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The schedule will be highlighted by a pair of tough road games against Pac-12 and Big 10 opponents.
UH will play two non-conference road games, both at Power 5 schools including at Illinois on Nov. 18 and at Oregon on Dec. 7.
Hawaii will also travel to Eugene for just the third time in program history, and first since 1975. The Ducks are coming off a NCAA tournament run that ended in the sweet 16 last season.
UH went 2-1 against Pac-12 teams last year with a win against Utah, a road loss at UCLA, and a home win against Colorado.
The Warriors will tip-off the season Nov. 4 against Florida A&M in the first round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.
