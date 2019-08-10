Trojans 30-26 victory over Campbell highlights week two of prep football

Kapolei Receiver De'zhaun Stribling hauled in 134 receiving yards, and a pair of scores, while Waianae's Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala crossed the century mark with 108 rushing yards, to go along with one touchdown. Marauders running back Alfred Failauga couldn't be stopped rambling for 338 yards and five touchdowns, and Castle's Mana Kahoopii threw for 186 passing yards and a pair of TD's. Punahou's 31-0 victory gives them their second consecutive shutout. They have yet to give up a point in the 2019 season (71-0).