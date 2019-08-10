Trojans 30-26 victory over Campbell highlights week two of prep football

Courtesy: Spectrum TV
By Kainoa Carlson | August 9, 2019 at 11:49 PM HST - Updated August 10 at 12:07 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a game that lived up to all the hype.

The #2 Campbell Sabers and #3 Mililani Trojans battled in what was the most entertaining game of the young 2019 season.

Mililani’s 30-24 victory on the road was a back an forth war that came down to the very end.

The Trojans made the first big play of the game as linebacker Asher Pilanca intercepted a tipped pass by Sabers sophomore quarterback Blaine Hipa, and returned it into Saber territory.

Despite starting the drive in the redzone the Trojan offense was unable to capitalize and the Saber defense stood tall to deny Mililani the first points of the game.

The ensuing drive Hipa hit Titus Atimalala on a 21 yard catch and run to break the ice, but time and time again the Trojans leaned on junior running back Malosi Sam.

The junior rushed a daunting 42 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns, sealing the game late with multiple first down runs inside of two minutes.

Junior receiver Titus Atimalala led the way for the Sabers with 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Here is a look at some of the other Friday night games:

Kapolei Receiver De'zhaun Stribling hauled in 134 receiving yards, and a pair of scores, while Waianae's Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala crossed the century mark with 108 rushing yards, to go along with one touchdown. Marauders running back Alfred Failauga couldn't be stopped rambling for 338 yards and five touchdowns, and Castle's Mana Kahoopii threw for 186 passing yards and a pair of TD's. Punahou's 31-0 victory gives them their second consecutive shutout. They have yet to give up a point in the 2019 season (71-0).
Cougars Easton Yoshino tossed for 126 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Charger's receiver Joshua Gleason hauled in the lone TD for Pearl City. Aiea's Javon Miller rushed for 130 rush yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Rams Jiovanni Tafisi threw for 189 pass yards and one score. Kaimuki dominates PAC-5 as quarterback Jayden Maiava accounted for four total touchdowns. Roosevelt wins big at home.
