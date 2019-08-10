See the menu that won KCC a silver medal at a national culinary championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapiolani Community College team won silver in national collegiate culinary championship this week in Orlando.
KCC’s five-student team was among six teams in the American Culinary Federation competition.
Each team prepared a four-course menu ― and they only had 110 minutes to prep, cook, plate, and serve all dishes to the judges.
Students were judged on multiple skills, including presentation, flavor, nutritional value, cooking technique, teamwork, sanitation and timing.
There were no gold medalists this year. KCC was one of five silver medalists.
“It feels like you’re competing for people more than just yourself," said Greg Gamayo, a member of the Hawaii team.
“You’re representing the school. You’re representing Team Hawaii, and Hawaii has really good food because it has food from different cultures coming together into one place.”
Team Hawaii has a long record of winning at the competition.
In 2009, they took home gold. In 2013 and 2017, they won silver.
"I’m so proud of our student team from Kapiolani Community College to get this far,” said chef instructor Jason Peel. “They really put their hearts out there on the plates and in the kitchen.”
He added, “We want to be recognized nationally, as a great destination for KCC, our culinary school, and also just as a food destination in Hawaii in general. We want to make sure that the nation knows that we’re producing chefs.”
With more than 15,000 members, ACF is the largest organization of professional chefs in North America.
Interested in what Team Hawaii cooked? This was their menu:
- First course: Tarragon and sole roulade with grape scales, mushroom variations, sole brown butter, parsley tuille and cold grape moscato espuma
- Second course: BBQ smokey pickled beet and avocado salad with pickled carrot, cucumber, Asian pear, tomato, herb oil and BBQ vinaigrette
- Third course: chicken crepinette with fennel and dark meat farce, chicken skin and ricotta ravioli, pickled fennel, poached apple puree, sweet and sour red pepper chicken reduction
- Fourth course: passion fruit tart with black sesame ganache, yuzu meringue, chocolate black sesame financier, sesame tuille, shiso raspberry sorbet
