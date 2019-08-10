Man arrested for attempted murder after Waikiki shooting

By HNN Staff | August 9, 2019 at 5:45 PM HST - Updated August 9 at 5:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly shooting at a security guard at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The suspect was identified as Abdulaziz Omar Al Farouq.

Police say he fired one shot, but missed.

The security guard’s co-workers apprehended Al Farouq, leaving him with his facial injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim do not know each other.

Al Farouq, who is a registered sex offender in Hawaii, was booked for attempted murder.

