Man arrested for attempted murder after Waikiki shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly shooting at a security guard at the Sheraton Waikiki.
The suspect was identified as Abdulaziz Omar Al Farouq.
Police say he fired one shot, but missed.
The security guard’s co-workers apprehended Al Farouq, leaving him with his facial injuries.
Police say the suspect and victim do not know each other.
Al Farouq, who is a registered sex offender in Hawaii, was booked for attempted murder.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.