H-Pass aims to bring more fans to UH home sporting events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s 2019 and things continue to evolve. This season supporting the University of Hawai’i athletic teams may have never been easier.
For the first time in the program, starting August 4-16 UH will offer fans the ‘H-Pass’. The annual pass will provide access to a ticket for a UH-sponsored regular-season home sporting event.
Pass holders can select seats to the events they would like to attend and tickets will be delivered digitally to a mobile device. The annual passes are valid for one year, from August 2019 – May 2020.
Each H-Pass costs $190, an passes can be paid via payment plan over 10 months at $19 per month.
However, games are subject to availability as many games may be in higher demand then others. The H-Pass will exclude post-season, NCAA-hosted events, and the Diamond Head Classic.
