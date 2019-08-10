H-Pass aims to bring more fans to UH home sporting events

H-Pass aims to bring more fans to UH home sporting events
Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
By Kainoa Carlson | August 9, 2019 at 2:21 PM HST - Updated August 9 at 2:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s 2019 and things continue to evolve. This season supporting the University of Hawai’i athletic teams may have never been easier.

For the first time in the program, starting August 4-16 UH will offer fans the ‘H-Pass’. The annual pass will provide access to a ticket for a UH-sponsored regular-season home sporting event.

Pass holders can select seats to the events they would like to attend and tickets will be delivered digitally to a mobile device. The annual passes are valid for one year, from August 2019 – May 2020.

Each H-Pass costs $190, an passes can be paid via payment plan over 10 months at $19 per month.

However, games are subject to availability as many games may be in higher demand then others. The H-Pass will exclude post-season, NCAA-hosted events, and the Diamond Head Classic.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.