Feeling the heat!

Light to moderate trade winds will spread to all islands through Sunday as a weak trough near Kauai gradually dissipates. Although the atmosphere will be mostly stable, a few windward showers are expected. Winds will be light enough that afternoon sea breezes along leeward coasts will bring a few clouds, and possibly a brief shower. Stronger trade winds are expected next week, while periods of high cloudiness are expected the next couple of days. As we head into Sunday, pop up thunderstorms upslope of Kona and near Kohala can develop due to a less stable atmosphere over Hawaii Island.