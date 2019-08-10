22 dead and 160 rescued after Typhoon Lekima makes landfall in China

WENLING, China (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters in eastern China have rescued at least 160 trapped people after Typhoon Lekima made landfall, killing at least 22 people.
The storm made landfall in the early morning hours Saturday in Wenling, on China’s eastern coast, with the highest wind speed reaching 116 miles-per-hour.
According to NBC News, authorities have assisted in the evacuation of more than 700,000 people.
In the provinces along the eastern coast, a total of 186 rescue teams containing thousands of firefighters have worked to save residents from the flood waters.
Torrential rains in the city of Ningbo drastically pushed up the water level of a local river and stranded more than 600 residents.
Lekima is expected to hit Shanghai, which has a population of more than 20 million.
The storm will weaken before it reaches the city, but will still bring a risk of severe weather conditions.
The area has set up more than 12,000 temporary shelters to house the nearly one-million evacuated residents.
Behind Lekima, there is another typhoon in the western Pacific at the moment.
Typhoon Krosa drenching the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam with heavy rain.
Krosa is expected to approach western Japan’s Pacific coast around Wednesday.
Weather officials are urging people to follow the latest weather updates on the typhoon, as millions of people travel by air, land or sea during the traditional Bon summer holidays in mid-August.
In Hawaii, a small west swell from the pair of typhoons will be possible late this weekend through middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.