Under deal to assure access, workers at existing Mauna Kea telescopes to return to work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Workers at existing telescopes atop Mauna Kea will be able to return to work under a deal hashed out with protesters to ensure they’ll get free access to the summit.
The agreement, announced Friday by the Maunakea Observatories, means that astronomers and technicians will be able to get to the telescopes without prior approval from Thirty Meter Telescope protesters ― who have been blocking the Mauna Kea Access Road for nearly five weeks.
Worth noting: The deal doesn’t clear the access road.
Instead, officials said that protesters agreed to let observatory employees use Old Saddle Road and a section of unpaved lava to get to the summit.
That required the state to lay “cinder and cones” to ensure cars could get through.
“This route is unimproved and lined with tents, cars and people,” the observatories said, in a news release. "The people blocking the road also agreed to allow larger vehicles to access Maunakea by going around the tent blockade. This means the vehicles will travel on the road’s shoulder.”
Before the deal was hashed out, astronomy technicians and engineers had to go through a tedious process to get to the existing telescopes.
And protesters had to approve passage for each group.
With the new access point, the observatories said they plan to send regular day crews to the summit shortly to prepare telescopes to resume operations and resume scientific observations shortly.
Gov. David Ige, who’s been quiet in recent days as the protest has dragged on, called the agreement an “interim solution” for access to the existing telescopes.
“The state remains committed to re-opening the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection as an immediate priority," Ige said, in a news release. "The state stands behind the more than 500 employees’ efforts to bring the telescopes back online to begin astronomical observations again.”
Telescope technicians and astronomers have grown increasingly frustrated in recent days about being unable to ascend the mountain to get to existing telescopes on the mountain.
About 500 people work at the summit of Mauna Kea. During the standoff, there’s been no research ― from the summit or remotely.
The observatories said it’s the longest period in the five-decade history of Mauna Kea astronomy that all the telescopes have been simultaneously offline.
Telescope operators abandoned the summit July 17, saying that they decided to withdraw their employees from the summit as a safety precaution.
Hilton Lewis, director of the W. M. Keck Observatory, said telescope workers are “eager to get back” to work and "resume the world-leading astronomy for which Hawaii is renowned.”
