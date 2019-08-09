Trade winds build and bring more comfortable conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will spread to all islands through Friday. Although the atmosphere will be mostly stable, a few windward showers are expected. Winds will be light enough that afternoon sea breezes along leeward coasts will bring a few clouds, and possibly a brief shower. Stronger trade winds are expected next week, while periods of high cloudiness are expected the next couple of days.
Hot and humid conditions will lessen slightly as light to moderate trade winds return to the islands into the weekend.
The weak trade winds will bring some clouds and showers to mainly windward areas in the overnight and early morning hours, while afternoon leeward sea breezes will cause some cloud buildups and limited interior showers into the evening.
A series of south and southwest swells will keep south shore surf near or slightly above the summertime average through early next week. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the weekend. Westerly swells propagating from west Pacific Typhoons Lekima and Krosa will give surf a noticeable boost along exposed north, west and south facing shores beginning Monday and continuing through late next week.
