Maui police chief defends sending officers to Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 27 Maui police officers were sent over to Mauna Kea last month at the request of Hawaii county.
They were there on July 17 when state land officers arrested many kupuna followed by the sudden appearance of police in riot gear who later retreated. We're told the Maui officers stayed mostly on the perimeter.
"The officers that we deploy in supporting the mission on the Big Island is no loss to anybody, but to maintain peace," said Maui police chief Tivoli Faaumu.
But some council members say they shouldn't have gone to Mauna Kea.
"I don't believe that our police officers needed to be sent to Hawaii island. I don't support our officers going there. They should be here in Maui County," said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Council vice-chair.
Maui PD says it cost more than $68,000 in overtime.
“Right now the state attorney general is responsible for reimbursing the cost of the expenses, but if for some reason the Attorney General is unable to pay all the expenses then it will be the responsibility of the county, Hawaii County for reimbursement of Maui County,” said Faaumu.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino’s office also added in a statement, “Hawaii County requested the assistance. It is ultimately responsible for reimbursement. However, the state Department of the Attorney General will be picking up the reimbursement for the counties.”
“I think it was a frivolous expense for all of us to be there especially with all the things that we need to get done,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui County Council Member.
In this letter to the council, Maui’s police chief Tivoli Fauumu said ‘the County of Maui taxpayers will not incur any cost in relation to the travel and police presence on Maunakea.’
But council members say Maui will have to pay about $12,000 to fill the shifts of six Wailuku officers and other costs are still adding up including the back-fill for the Kihei shifts and increased retirement benefits.
Both Honolulu and Maui county are being sued over sending officers to Mauna Kea.
"The things that took me be surprise were their inability to defend their legal authority in sending our officers to Hawaii Island and that there are items that our county will not be reimbursed for.
Maui’s corporation counsel said they would not did not comment on the lawsuit in Thursday’s council meeting.
When asked about Maui’s resources, Chief Faaumu says Maui is the priority, but officers could go back to Mauna Kea if necessary.
