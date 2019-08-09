Man arrested in connection with late-night shooting in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Waikiki late Thursday.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at 2255 Kalakaua Ave.
According to investigators, the suspect, Abdulaziz Omar Al Farouq, allegedly fired a gun at another 42-year-old man.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect was arrested a few minutes later. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and several other gun charges.
Police said the two did not know each other.
It’s not clear what the motive was.
An investigation is underway.
