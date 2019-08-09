Rams to hold community events ahead of preseason game in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams are planning a number of community events ahead of their preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 17.
Military base visits
Rams cheerleaders will have several meet and greets with active duty service members and their families on military bases across the islands.
- Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
- Schofield Barracks: Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam: Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands (Kauai): Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Rams Play 60 Field Days and cheer clinics
The Rams will host PLAY 60 Field Days with about 150 youth from around the state.
The event will feature Rams legends like Eric Dickerson and Pisa Tinoisamoa.
Rams cheerleaders will also be on hand. The field days will include football activities and discussions of healthy lifestyles.
Separately, the Rams cheerleaders will host several cheer clinics, leading participants in warm-ups, stretching exercises and a choreographed dance routine.
24 Hour Fitness workshop with Rams Cheerleaders
Catch the Rams cheerleaders at a special workshop at the 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City.
The event on Wednesday runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and cheerleaders will lead club members in choreographed dance routines.
Rams Co-ed Youth Football Clinic
On Thursday, the Rams and USA Football will host a free, co-ed football clinic at Schofield Barracks for about 150 to 200 youth.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Yoga in the Park with Rams Cheerleaders
The Rams cheerleaders will host a yoga session Thursday at Victoria Ward Park in Ward Village.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fans will get a chance to do some yoga and take photos with the cheerleaders.
Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta reception
On Thursday night, Rams legends Erick Dickerson and Pisa Tinoisamoa and cheerleaders will attend the Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta reception.
The evening supports 100 wounded warriors, their spouses and 50 Gold Star family members.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Great Lawn.
Rams Fan Rally
The team will host a fan rally at the Rams pop-up shop location at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center (Building A, Level 1).
The event will feature a meet-and-greet with Eric Dickerson (from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), appearances from Rams cheerleaders, live music, giveaways and more.
