Legal battle over rundown Waikiki hotel comes to a head

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The so-called “Ebbtide Hotel” on Kuhio Avenue has been a Waikiki eyesore for years.
Surrounded by new development, the rundown property attracts many of the criminal elements in the neighborhood.
“There’s activities there that should not be going on,” said Marcus Fullard-Leo, whose family owns the land underneath the hotel.
“The property has been in a deplorable condition since we filed this suit over six years ago.”
Because of the disrepair and unpaid lease rent, a jury earlier this year ruled that the Fullard-Leo family could take over the hotel.
The Fullard-Leos were in court again Thursday seeking a writ of possession that would allow them take physical control of the property.
“What they would like to do is go in and remove all of tenants who are problems, try to keep the commercial tenants in business, and get the property brought to code," said Randolph Slaton, attorney for the Fullard-Leo family.
But an attorney for the tenants who own units in the building and are fighting eviction said the landowners have other motives.
“I think it’s very obvious from the circumstantial evidence, from the news and the events around that area that Mr. Fullard Leo does have plans to redevelop it," said Richard Forrester, attorney for lessees Hawaiian Ebbtide Hotel Inc.
A judge will hold further hearings next Thursday.
