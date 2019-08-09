Hometown Heroes: Serving together, on the battlefield and in the hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From heroes on the battlefield to heroes to the military children of Hawaii, the people at Tripler Army Medical Center’s Pediatric Specialties clinic are being recognized for their service.
“I think what sets us apart ... is we have a community of military base service members and their families,” said nurse Cara Rallita. “In the local community we’re very blessed to have extended families who come in and support when a child is ill. These families don’t have that. We become their family.”
Among the patients the clinic has helped: 6-year-old Ahri.
Three years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer the week before Christmas. Today, she is cancer free.
She continues to go to Tripler for checkups and her mother says the staff has become more like family.
"It's a good feeling when you know that you can give back to the military service members as they always give to us and the community," Rallita said.
Tripler Army Medical Center is the main military treatment facility in the Western Pacific Region and the only nationally-accredited cystic fibrosis center in the state.
“There are probably five of the nine active duty physicians here trained, did their residency here, and we all elected to come back after specificity training and that says something,” said Lt. Col. Christine Gould, a physician.
The majority of the medical treating staff are also active-duty service members.
“We are in that same uniform, potentially have that same patch on our shoulder, we understand where they’re going and that we’ve got them and we got their family when they’re back here and I think that’s something that you can’t get anywhere else,” Gould said.
To nominate a “Hometown Hero,” email: HometownHeroes@HawaiiNewsNow.com.
