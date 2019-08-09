Hot, humid weather has Hawaii diving for AC and seeking out shave ice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is sweating out summer with uncomfortable, humid conditions around the state.
The mercury in Lihue hit 90 degrees Thursday, but the humidity made it feel like 102.
Kona felt like 98 degrees while Kahului had a blistering “feels like” temperature of 96.
In Honolulu, the high was 91 degrees. The “feels like” temperature at 5 p.m. was 93 degrees, though.
The sweltering heat and humidity the last several days have been unbearable for many, keeping people indoors and driving up electric bills.
Alex Utal, the owner of Used Surfboards Hawaii in Kakaako, said his shop is already 80 degrees by 9 a.m. That means his AC is doing heavy duty work to keep things cool, which comes at a price.
“We definitely had some record-breaking bills come in this summer just like the temperatures themselves have been record-breaking,” Utal said.
“People come in to escape the heat in my shop just like a movie theater.”
At Ala Moana Shopping Center, business was brisk Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha as employees cranked out shave ice for overheated customers.
“Shave ice is what we know is the go to thing when its hot,” said owner Bronson Chang.
“It’s a hot summer and we’re just happy to have a chance to serve people and hopefully make this a more comfortable summer.”
So what’s behind the heat and humidity>
Vanessa Almanza, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said one of the big culprits is warmer sea surface temperature. Hawaii’s temperatures are linked to how warm or cool the ocean is ― and right now sea surface temperatures are about 2 degrees above normal.
“The humidity these past couple days is partly due to our tropical systems ― Flossie and Erick ― and so that left a lot of moisture in the atmosphere,” Almanza said.
Add a drop in the trade winds and you get a hot and sticky situation ― and folks avoiding their normal outdoor activities.
“Walking, outdoor yoga, haven’t done anything with the humidity right now,” said Niu Valley resident Jolene Kageyama. “I have AC on at home at night. gotta do it. Can’t sleep otherwise.”
When asked if cooler conditions are on the way, the National Weather Service didn’t have much in the way of good news.
This summer, Hawaii has set scores of heat records and that could continue through the fall.
