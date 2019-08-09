Hawaii County eruption recovery manager faces questions, criticism about plan

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - County of Hawaii officials have questioned and criticized an official about strategies for public recovery from damage caused by Kilauea volcano eruption.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday that Diane Ley made a presentation to the County Council Finance Committee Tuesday highlighting interim recovery strategies, priorities, pilot initiatives, and timelines.
Ley is the county research and development director and Kilauea recovery manager.
The Big Island eruption that began in May 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes in Lower Puna.
Ley says the recovery timeline is driven by the need to plan for action but also by response to a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.
A committee member raised concerns about the timing and length of impact surveys and criticized postcards mailed to property owners.
