Fewer hurricanes predicted for Central Pacific as El Niño ends

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer hurricanes are now expected for the Central Pacific as compared to previous predictions, forecasters said Thursday.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the current El Niño in the Pacific is ending and neutral conditions are returning.
El Niño is a phenomenon in which sea surface temperatures become warmer than normal in the Pacific, usually giving way to increased hurricane activity.
But that means the Atlantic is likely to experience more cyclone development.
According to NOAA, “conditions are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity” for the Atlantic.
In general, in El Niño years, wind shear is increased in the Atlantic, which usually helps prevent tropical cyclone development.
The number of predicted storms in the Atlantic is 10 to 17 named storms.
Though forecasters predict a calmer hurricane season for the Pacific, that doesn’t mean Hawaii is out of the woods.
Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30 — and August is typically the busiest month. And it only takes one hurricane to cause mass destruction and damage.
So far, the Central Pacific has seen two systems this season: Tropical cyclones Erick and Flossie.
