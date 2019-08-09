Court documents: Mililani shooting suspect was wanted for violating parole

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of shooting another man in Mililani tried to rob him first, new court documents allege.
The suspect, 32-year-old Isaiah Kaisa, was charged with attempted murder. He was wanted for violating his parole when he shot the victim, Peter Kahao, on Sunday night, according to court documents.
Kaisa allegedly tried to rob Kahao in front of a home on Ololu Street.
Police said Kaisa pulled out a gun and struggled with Kahao, who was then shot in the stomach and thigh.
The suspect then drove off in the victim’s truck, police added.
Police tracked down the vehicle in Pearl City and arrested Kaisa for attempted murder.
Kahao was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Kaisa is due in court on Friday.
