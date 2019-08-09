Mililani and Campbell collide in battle of top ranked teams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This first top five match-up of the season kicks off Friday night as last year’s Open Division OIA Champions, the #3 Mililani Trojans hit the road for a prime-time game against the #2 Campbell Sabers.
The game will be highlighted by explosive play-makers on both sides of the ball for both teams.
Mililani has had a history of great quarterbacks, Mckenzie Milton set the standard and Dillion Gabriel grew into the most prolific quarterback statistically, the state has ever seen.
The torch has now been passed to Brendyn Agbayani, who will lead the offense into 2019. Trojan head coach Rod York knows to start the season off with a win Mililani will need to play flawless football.
“We have to play the perfect game,” said York. “Going against a great opponent like Campbell we have to execute, do our job, and make sure we stay focused.”
The Sabers enter the season with high expectations behind a veteran squad an prolific receivers brothers Titus and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala.
Defensively the addition of former Warrior linebacker Blaze Soares to the coaching staff, has added a renewed sense of energy to the team and program.
Campbell head coach Darren Johnson knows for the Sabers to take the next step in becoming an elite program they’ll have to defeat the Trojans, who have been the class of the OIA recent years.
“Mililani is the defending champs,” said Johnson. “They’re well coached and we are trying to prepare our guys as best as possible.”
Kickoff between the Sabers and Trojans is set for 7:30 p.m. at Campbell high school.
