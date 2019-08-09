A&B: We want to preserve Pali Lanes (and bowling) in Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alexander & Baldwin says it’s looking at ways to preserve Pali Lanes in Windward Oahu and build up the surrounding area as a “community gathering place.”
A&B made the announcement Friday.
“We’ve heard clearly from the community that it values the character and history of the Pali Lanes building, and that it wants to preserve the character of Kailua as much as possible," said Chris Benjamin, A&B president and CEO, in a news release.
“At the same time, we’ve heard that enhanced walkability, safety and community amenities are desired, and that many want bowling to remain a part of Kailua. Our intention is to find a way to meet these varied goals in a viable and sustainable manner.”
A&B said it worked with the community for more than a year to hear their thoughts on what to do with the Pali Lanes building and surrounding area.
