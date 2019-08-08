Wanted Wednesday: Woman fails to comply with terms of deferral

Manila Malufau, 20, is wanted by Honolulu police. (Source: Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
August 7, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for 20-year-old Manila Malufau.

She’s wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with terms and conditions of deferral.

In 2017, she was arrested and booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle after police pulled her over on a stolen moped.

She has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Malufau is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 112 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

