Utah man who was captured in Hawaii pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend, son

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Utah man who was captured in Hawaii has pleaded guilty to the 2015 killings of his former girlfriend and 3-year-old son.
Christopher Poulson now faces the possibility of life in prison.
Emily Almiron, 23, and her son, Gabriel, went missing four years ago.
Poulson fled Utah for Hawaii after the FBI questioned him, and started working at a restaurant on the North Shore of Oahu.
He was extradited to Utah in 2017 after he was charged.
The victims’ bodies were never recovered, but Poulson is reportedly helping authorities with the search.
He is expected to be sentenced in September.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.