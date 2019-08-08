UH senior adviser to Mauna Kea appointed to new role

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s senior adviser on Mauna Kea has another title.
Greg Chun has been named executive director of Mauna Kea stewardship for UH.
In this role, the Kamehameha Schools graduate and Hawaii Island resident will oversee UH programs at Mauna Kea to ensure recognition of the mountain’s natural, cultural, educational and scientific resources. He will report directly to UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin.
“My top priority is serving the mountain itself and finding a way where its cultural and historic significance is uplifted by astronomy, not diminished by it,” Chun said, in a statement.
Chun will also continue to advise UH President David Lassner.
