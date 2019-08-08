A rescued Hawaiian monk seal is back enjoying the wild

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian monk seal found injured off O’ahu’s North Shore has made a full recovery.
NOAA researchers released the monk seal, dubbed R333 last week.
The monk seal was hooked by a fisherman off Kaena Point late last month. NOAA officials say the fisherman cut the line and promptly called the Hawaiian monk seal response team for help.
His actions were key in saving the monk seal from further injury.
“The fisherman did everything right by cutting the line short, calling us right away, and then being able to provide us with details about pound test of the line, and the size of the hook and the gear that was used,” David Schofield of NOAA’s Marine Mammal Response team said.
After the seal was captured, veterinarians removed the hook without having to perform surgery.
They then attached a satellite tracker, and researchers say R333 has already made the long journey from O’ahu to Ni’ihau
If you see a monk seal in distress, you should call the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840.
