Propane gas tanker collides with commercial fishing vessel off Oahu

OFFSHORE OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two vessels collided 20 miles southeast of Oahu Wednesday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard got the emergency alert just before 2 p.m. from the captain of the commercial fishing vessel, Helen.
The captain reported that their boat struck an Italian-flagged Liquid Propane Gas tanker, Pertusola, which was carrying 2,300 metric tons of propane.
No injuries or pollution was reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
