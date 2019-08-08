NTSB: Aircraft lost engine power, tried to avoid car in Waikoloa emergency landing

WAIKOLOA, Big Island (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small plane lost engine power when it skid down Waikoloa Road and landed in a ditch on July 3, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The Cessna TU2016, operated by Aerial Imaging Inc., was traveling from the Honolulu airport to Kona when the pilot noticed low oil pressure at about 10:35 a.m.
NTSB investigators says the pilot decided to head toward the Kona International Airport, when it lost engine power. The pilot was able to guide the plane towards Waikoloa Road and tried to avoid a car, but hit a sign and landed in a ditch.
The preliminary report said the aircraft’s right wing sustained substantial damage.
The pilot and his passenger were on their way to conduct aerial survey work.
No injuries were reported.
