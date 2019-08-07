More muggy weather for the western half of the state

A surface trough is lingering near Kauai, which will keep light winds and a muggy air mas over Kauai and Oahu through Friday. Moisture and instability associated with the trough will keep the threat of a few heavy afternoon downpours in the forecast. Meanwhile, light to moderate trade winds will be blowing over Maui and the Big Island, and will finally spread to the rest of the state by the weekend. The trades will remain rather light, so they won’t be a big help in beating the heat, with daytime temperatures reaching 90 or higher for some spots.
At the beach, looks like we’ll be getting a series of south-southwest swells over the next few days, with the first of those swells arriving on south shores Thursday. Surf will remain close to or slightly above average through the first half of next week. East shore surf will be below average due to the lack of strong trade winds. North and west shores will remain small to nil Thursday, but a pair of typhoons in the western Pacific, Lekima and Krosa, could produce a series of long-period west swells arriving as eary as Sunday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.