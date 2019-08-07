More muggy weather for the western half of the state

A surface trough is lingering near Kauai, which will keep light winds and a muggy air mas over Kauai and Oahu through Friday. Moisture and instability associated with the trough will keep the threat of a few heavy afternoon downpours in the forecast. Meanwhile, light to moderate trade winds will be blowing over Maui and the Big Island, and will finally spread to the rest of the state by the weekend. The trades will remain rather light, so they won’t be a big help in beating the heat, with daytime temperatures reaching 90 or higher for some spots.