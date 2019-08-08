‘It’s good to be back in this community’: Blaze Soares returns home to lead Saber defense

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - He’s one of the most infamous linebackers to play at the University of Hawaii and a crowd favorite who’s crushing hits brought Aloha Stadium to their feet.
Blaze Soares is a name that commands respect and people who know football, know that.
Although all the accolades Soares garnered throughout his prep career were as a member of the Castle Knights in Kaneohe, many people don’t know his original hometown is Ewa Beach.
“I grew up in this community,” said Soares. “It feels good to be back, the kids out here have a very different mentality then most and I love it out here."
Campbell head coach Darren Johnson has already seen the impact Soares has had on the kids an other members of the coaching staff.
“He brings a lot to us,” said Johnson. “Having a young guy who’s been in the game is good football, it’s championship football.”
Soares and the Saber defense will get tested early into the 2019 season as they take on last year’s OIA Open Division Champion Mililani Trojans Friday night.
The former linebacker believes his defense will be ready an to expect a different Campbell football team this season.
“It’s a different mentality out here,” said Soares. “Kid’s are more excited and everyone is flying to the ball, we structure practice at a high level and hopefully Friday night it transitions to the field when we play Mililani.”
