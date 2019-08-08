A man mourning his wife travels around the country to re-trace their life together

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Wisconsin man is honoring is late wife by going on a solo cross-country trip that she planned before she died.
His first stop: Hawaii, where they first met.
According to WISC-TV, a CBS affiliate in Wisconsin, Chuck and his wife, Lorraine, were married for 48 years and never spent a day apart.
Before Lorraine died a few years ago, she had planned out a multi-leg trip for her family, which included where she wanted her ashes to be scattered.
Chuck’s 11,000-mile journey started in Hawaii, where he was stationed during his time in the Air Force in the 1960s – and also where he had met Lorraine, the love of his life.
He told WISC-TV the two met at a Hilton hotel bar that he and his friends would frequent. Then, six months later, they got married at a church down the street from where he grew up in Wisconsin.
As part of Chuck’s journey, he stopped at that bar where they met in Hawaii, then took some of Lorraine’s ashes out on a boat, scattering them into the ocean.
His children also have the precise GPS points where he scattered the ashes so that they could do the same thing with his.
After his trip to Hawaii, he ventured back to the mainland to visit other locations on Lorraine’s list, including the church where they got married in Wisconsin.
He also stopped off in Arizona, where the two had settled down.
Chuck has one more leg of the road trip, with the last stop being Mount Rushmore. That’s where he and Lorraine visited after he left the Air Force.
“Lorraine’s love lives forever, and I think that’s the way it is,” Wagner told WISC-TV. “And I was blessed to find her.”
