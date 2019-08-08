Humid conditions persist with spotty downpours into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds and mostly dry weather will prevail across Maui and the Big Island for the next couple of days. A surface trough will linger near Kauai through Friday, keeping light winds and a muggy air mass over Kauai and Oahu. Moisture and instability associated with the trough may trigger bouts of heavy showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Trade winds will prevail statewide by the weekend.
Trades will remain on the lighter side. An area of moisture riding by on the trade wind flow may bring a few more windward showers to the Big Island around Saturday. Trade winds may remain light enough for afternoon sea breezes to drive leeward cloud and shower formation through the weekend, with stronger trade winds potentially arriving next week.
Slightly larger surf is due along the east facing shores over the weekend and into next week as the trade winds become better established. Surf along south facing shores will start to rise Thursday as the first of a series of south- southwest swells arrive.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.