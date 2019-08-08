Humid conditions persist with spotty downpours into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds and mostly dry weather will prevail across Maui and the Big Island for the next couple of days. A surface trough will linger near Kauai through Friday, keeping light winds and a muggy air mass over Kauai and Oahu. Moisture and instability associated with the trough may trigger bouts of heavy showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Trade winds will prevail statewide by the weekend.