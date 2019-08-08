From Hawaii to Nashville, documentary highlights humble beginnings of Marcus Mariota

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new, three-part series on Hawaii’s Heisman winner Marcus Mariota premiered Wednesday.
The nearly half-hour long film features old video and photos of the Tennessee Titans Quarterback from his Pop Warner days to Kalaepohaku on the field of Saint Louis School.
“He was a passer that was gifted athletically,” said Craig Stutzman, former Saint Louis School Junior Varsity Football Coach. “At Saint Louis School, we throw into the valley and the wind whips through there, out of Palolo Valley and he was able to cut through it as a young age.”
The documentary included interviews with his former coaches, teachers and teammates.
“He was very respectful and he was an awesome role model, especially for the younger kids," said Saint Louis School teacher Lulu Lulu. “When he would see a kid by himself, he would go over and just keep company and talk to the kids and just be there for them.”
There were also highlights from his time at the University of Oregon, winning the Heisman Trophy, and his accomplishments with his Motiv8 Foundation.
Mariota credits his success on his upbringing in Hawaii.
“I truly believe that the culture here is like no other and really I was raised by the entire community,” Mariota says. “It’s never I, it’s always we.. and when it comes down to it, if you’re successful, everybody feels like they’re successful.”
The series was produced by his team, the Tennessee Titans.
