HART budgeting to fix cracks found in West Oahu rail stations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu’s embattled rail project is already in need of repairs, and it isn’t even fully operable yet.
The rail authority says it’s setting aside $10 million to fix cracks discovered at canopy arms at its West Oahu rail stations.
The agency says the cracks were found on the structures at its West Loch and Hoopili station, along with several micro-cracks at other stations.
It says the problem was caused by poor design or improper fabrication.
HART say they don’t expect the fixes to cost all $10 million, but that much is being budgeted just in case.
This isn’t the first time cracks have been seen along the rail route.
In 2015, large cracks were noted near the end of a 150-foot-long section near UH West Oahu on Kualakai Parkway.
