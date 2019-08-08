Gabbard to temporarily leave campaign trail. But first, the Iowa State Fair

IOWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard will be temporarily stepping away from the campaign trail for military training.
Gabbard, a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, told ABC News that she’ll be in Indonesia for two weeks.
"We've got a strong people-powered campaign, and so we're working on making sure that our folks are out and they're continuing to go to the fairs and the town halls and sharing our message as I will be stepping away from the campaign for two weeks to fulfill my duty to the Army National Guard," she told ABC News.
Before she heads off for training, she’ll be making a stop at the Iowa State Fair, which begins on Thursday. She’s expected to appear on Friday.
A challenge she faces there: what to eat.
The fair is known as the home of “deep-fried everything,” featuring meaty dishes like bacon-wrapped corn dogs and hot beef sundaes.
But one problem: she’s a vegetarian.
The Associated Press reports that what a presidential candidate chooses to eat is highly scrutinized as they try to show their connection with the people of Middle America.
It’s an important event because Iowa will hold caucuses in less than six months.
Another presidential contender, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, is vegan.
Gabbard is still trying to qualify for the third round of Democratic presidential debates, which is happening next month. She has enough donors, but has not polled high enough to qualify.
