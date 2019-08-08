Broken expansion joint damages several cars on H-1 Freeway near airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Transportation Department says a broken expansion joint on the freeway near the airport is to blame for damaging vehicles Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway westbound just before the airport off-ramp.
Multiple lanes had to be closed while crews worked to remove the piece of metal.
Road crews were able to fix it and the freeway was reopened about a half an hour later.
This story will be updated.
