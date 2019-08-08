Broken expansion joint damages several cars on H-1 Freeway near airport

Broken expansion joint damages several cars on H-1 Freeway near airport
(Image: Traffic camera)
By HNN Staff | August 8, 2019 at 11:07 AM HST - Updated August 8 at 11:07 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Transportation Department says a broken expansion joint on the freeway near the airport is to blame for damaging vehicles Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway westbound just before the airport off-ramp.

Multiple lanes had to be closed while crews worked to remove the piece of metal.

Road crews were able to fix it and the freeway was reopened about a half an hour later.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.