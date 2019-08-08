Babysitter charged with manslaughter in infant’s death pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The babysitter charged with manslaughter in the death of a 7-month-old baby pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Dixie Villa remains behind bars on $1 million bail.
Police say the 41-year-old was babysitting Abigail Lobisch in February at the Aliamanu Military Reservation when the child died.
A toxicology report shows the the baby had almost twice the concentration of the active ingredient in Benadryl in her blood than what’s consistent with fatal overdoses in infants.
