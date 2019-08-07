Woman indicted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend’s dog.
Court documents show 19-year-old Liciela Agpalza-Butolph was charged with first-degree animal cruelty, which carries up to a five-year prison term.
The incident happened in June at her 41-year-old boyfriend’s home in Wahiawa.
Authorities have not released further details on a possible motive.
Agpalza-Butolph’s bail has been set at $20,000.
