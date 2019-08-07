Woman indicted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death

Liciela Agpalza-Butolph (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | August 7, 2019 at 9:28 AM HST - Updated August 7 at 10:05 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend’s dog.

Court documents show 19-year-old Liciela Agpalza-Butolph was charged with first-degree animal cruelty, which carries up to a five-year prison term.

The incident happened in June at her 41-year-old boyfriend’s home in Wahiawa.

Authorities have not released further details on a possible motive.

Agpalza-Butolph’s bail has been set at $20,000.

