Waikapu, Wailuku residents advised of scheduled power outage for urgent repairs

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in parts of Maui will be without power briefly Wednesday.
Maui Electric Company is alerting customers in Waikapu and Wailuku to a scheduled outage from 10 a.m. to noon.
They said for safety reasons, the power will need to be shut off while crews make urgent repairs to a broken power line along Honoapiilani Highway in Waikapu.
The line broke around noon on Tuesday. It caused a power outage to about 4,000 customers in the area. Crews restored power within an hour.
It’s still unknown what caused the line to break.
The electric company recommends any excess appliances be unplugged prior to the outage.
