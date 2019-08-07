Tests of sirens in 3 Oahu locations planned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens this Friday.
The city and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be conducting emergency siren tests at the following locations:
- Kahana Bay Boat Ramp
- Kualoa Ranch
- Waialae Beach Park
Residents may hear the sirens go off for 30-second to 3-minute intervals between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
HI-EMA installed the sirens as part of an ongoing project to improve the state’s siren system.
Residents with concerns or with reports of siren malfunctions should contact the city Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.
