In string of arson cases in Waikiki, HFD responds to yet another hotel fire

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An arsonist remains on the run as HFD responds to yet another fire at a Waikiki hotel.
The latest fire happened at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton on Ala Moana. HFD confirmed the fire was intentionally set.
Crews were called out around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
There, a small fire was extinguished upon arrival on the 28th floor. No injuries were reported.
It comes a day after an arson investigation was opened for a fire inside the Waikiki Beachcomber. Authorities believe it was possibly as a diversion to break into rooms.
And a day before that on Sunday, a fire was intentionally set at the Alohilani Resort.
Photos obtained by Hawaii News Now from inside the Beachcomber showed the open doors of rooms 601 and 1407, where someone stole jewelry, designer bags, and electronics during the evacuation.
The automated key entries to the rooms — clearly tampered with. HPD confirms they are investigating burglary cases.
During Monday’s fire, guests were evacuated down to the street below as Kalakaua was closed completely for more than two hours.
Some guests spent four hours waiting to get back into their rooms.
“I usually hear the alarm go off in the hotel and think eh, someone’s burnt the toast and tend to ignore it,” said Australian visitor Margaret McGuffin.
Fans have since been placed on several floors inside the hotel, trying to dry the wet carpets and clear the stench of smoke.
Even before HFD ruled that fire intentional, Waikiki resident Charlie Hazelton was concerned.
“It seems kind of suspicious. I don’t know. They definitely need to do some investigating. Cause that does not seem right,” he said after witnessing fire after fire.
Sources say surveillance footage shows a man on both properties when both fires broke out. HFD said the fire all appear to be consistent with each other.
Police are searching for that person of interest.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
