SLIDESHOW: From presidents & princesses to the King of Pop, It’s been a star-studded 55 years for the Kahala Resort

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was 55 years ago, in January of 1964, “The Kahala” opened its doors on the beach next to the famous Waialae Country Club golf course.
Along with thousands of guests, the next five decades would be filled with of A-list guests, from heads of state to Hollywood stars.
Back in 1964 the property was known as the Kahala Hilton, the resort cost $12 million to build, according to the hotel’s website.
Back then the property claimed to be the first major resort in Hawaii to have air-conditioning in all its rooms.
The resort quickly capitalized on what was then a relatively removed location, thanks to its introduction to Hollywood.
Legend has it that not long after opening, the management of NBC booked every room for its annual affiliates meeting and brought in a a huge stash of stars.
Recognizing its potential as a celebrity hideaway, an advertising campaign was launched to target film and television big wigs, according to the resort’s current promotional material.
Word quickly spread of the “elegant and exclusive” resort, and the Kahala was soon placed on the map for elite world travelers.
The resort says throughout the years, The Kahala has hosted 20th century icons such as John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Jack Lemmon, musical legends such as The Who, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder, dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan and modern day celebs such as Angelina Jolie, Nicolas Cage, Sean Penn, Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Every U.S. president from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush has stayed at the resort.
President Obama stays at a private residence in Lani Kai when he returns to Oahu, where he grew up. But Obama has enjoyed dining at the Kahala’s main restaurant.
In case you are wondering what the price tag is for all the star treatment - starting nightly room rates go from about $400-$600 depending on the time of year.
