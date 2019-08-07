Shane Victorino jumps into the hemp business for health and beauty products

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino is going into the hemp business.
He’s reportedly going to to sell CBD extract for health and beauty products.
His company, Legacy Ventures Hawaii, is joining California-based Arcadia Biosciences to grow the cannabis strain without the psychedelic properties.
The new company, Archipelago Ventures, plans to begin sales late this year.
Victorino said in statement in part, “We believe hemp has the potential to transform Hawaii’s economy – and the lives of its farmers and local communities.”
