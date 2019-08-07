Scientists: Water that appeared on Halemaumau Crater floor is hot

This Aug. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows pools of water at the bottom of Kilauea volcano's summit crater. Scientists have discovered the water inside Halemaumau crater is hot. The U.S. Geological Survey says temperature readings taken over the weekend show that a growing pool of water in the crater, the former home of Kilauea's summit lava lake, is about 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius). For the first time in recorded history, the presence of water in the crater was confirmed last week. (M. Patrick/USGS via AP) (Source: M. Patrick)