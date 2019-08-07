Police investigating after 4 visitors robbed at gunpoint in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched after four visitors were robbed at gunpoint in Manoa on Tuesday morning, according to Honolulu police.
Police said around 6:10 a.m., the visitors — a 27-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and 33-year-old woman — were driving in the area when a black Mercedes SUV with four people inside stopped their vehicle.
Two males then got out of the Mercedes. One of them had a handgun.
Police said they stole the visitors’ belongings and took off.
Officers later tracked down one of the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Quadralis Jerod Watson — on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki. They arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Police said the other suspects, who have not been located, are two males and a 33-year-old woman.
This story will be updated.
