National test of the Emergency Alert System happening Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.
The test will be broadcast on television sets and radios across Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. The test should last about a minute.
Unlike previous tests, there won’t be an alert sent to mobile phones.
FEMA says the test is necessary to check the readiness of the system in the event of an internet outage.
Over the last eight years, the system has been successfully tested four times.
