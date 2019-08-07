Muggy weather takes over with spotty downpours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island on Wednesday. However, a trough will linger near Kauai and Oahu for the next couple of days, keeping a muggy air mass in place. Light winds will allow a few bouts of heavy showers to develop, especially in the afternoon and evening. By the weekend, light to moderate trade winds are expected statewide, with just a few showers expected.