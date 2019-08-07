Jordan Ta’amu signs with the Texans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Soon Marcus Mariota won’t be the only NFL signal caller with Hawai’i ties in the pros.
Earlier today the Texans announced that the team had signed Pearl City high school graduate Jordan Ta’amu to the 90-man roster.
Houston Texans backup quarterback AJ McCarron injured his thumb during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Packers.
His injury made signing another QB behind Deshaun Watson a top priority for the team.
Ta’amu went undrafted in April after a stellar career at Ole Miss. Ta’amu transferred to the SEC school after a brief but productive junior college season and started the final 17 games of his collegiate career.
Ta’amu went 266-of-418 in his senior season with the Running Rebels throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.
