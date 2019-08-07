Forecast: Still muggy as Flossie’s remnants move farther away

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Flossie is lingering over the islands with some higher humidity levels and a continued threat for heavier downpours. As Flossie’s remnants move away, light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island Wednesday with a lower threat of heavy rain. However, a trough will linger near Kauai and Oahu for the next several days, so it’ll still be a bit muggy for the western end of the state. Light to moderate trades are expected statewide into the weekend with more typical windward and mauka showers and more comfortable humidity levels.