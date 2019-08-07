Forecast: Still muggy as Flossie’s remnants move farther away

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Flossie is lingering over the islands with some higher humidity levels and a continued threat for heavier downpours. As Flossie’s remnants move away, light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island Wednesday with a lower threat of heavy rain. However, a trough will linger near Kauai and Oahu for the next several days, so it’ll still be a bit muggy for the western end of the state. Light to moderate trades are expected statewide into the weekend with more typical windward and mauka showers and more comfortable humidity levels.
At the beach, the easterly swell from Flossie is pretty much gone, and the high surf advisory for east shores has been canceled. Surf along south shores is expected to rise during the second half of the week from overlapping south-southwest swells. No marine warnings are posted.
