Bicyclist dies a day after a crash in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist hit by a vehicle along Aiea Heights Drive over the weekend has died.
Honolulu police said the accident happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ulune Street and Aiea Heights Drive.
They say a 33-year-old Wahiawa woman was behind the wheel with a 29-year-old male passenger heading west in a pickup truck. As they neared the intersection, they hit the bicyclist who was making a turn.
The bicyclist, a 49-year-old Aiea man, was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A day later, police said the bicyclist died of his injuries at the hospital.
Neither speed, alcohol, or drugs, appeared to be contributing factors, HPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
This was the 35th traffic-related death of the year on Oahu roads.
This story may be updated.
