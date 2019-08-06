Second lawsuit suit alleges Kroc Center teacher abused students

By HNN Staff | August 5, 2019 at 3:15 PM HST - Updated August 5 at 3:41 PM

OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second lawsuit has been filed against the Kroc Center in Kapolei. The suit alleges that a former preschool teacher there abused her students.

According to the suit, back in 2017 former teacher Illana Wright allegedly pinned down a 2 1/2-year-old boy to the floor and screamed into his ear.

The suit also says a state Child Protective Services investigation later confirmed that Wright abused the boy and at least six others in his class.

A similar lawsuit filed by the parents of a 3-year-old girl in June alleged that the center and its operator, The Salvation Army, did not immediately report the abuse to authorities.

The Salvation Army has denied the charges.

