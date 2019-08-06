Second lawsuit suit alleges Kroc Center teacher abused students

OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second lawsuit has been filed against the Kroc Center in Kapolei. The suit alleges that a former preschool teacher there abused her students.
According to the suit, back in 2017 former teacher Illana Wright allegedly pinned down a 2 1/2-year-old boy to the floor and screamed into his ear.
The suit also says a state Child Protective Services investigation later confirmed that Wright abused the boy and at least six others in his class.
A similar lawsuit filed by the parents of a 3-year-old girl in June alleged that the center and its operator, The Salvation Army, did not immediately report the abuse to authorities.
The Salvation Army has denied the charges.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.