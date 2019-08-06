The Raiders’ new Las Vegas stadium now has a name

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Raiders and Allegiant Airlines announced Monday an agreement for the naming rights to the Las Vegas stadium that is currently under-construction and will be future home of the NFL team and UNLV football.
“We’re thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.
In a statement released by the Raiders, the team says this partnership presents “a global branding opportunity” for the Las Vegas-based company as Allegiant.
The airline will have its name showcased on the 1.75 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art domed stadium that will also host many world-class major sports and entertainment events.
Allegiant Stadium will also serve as site of the Las Vegas Bowl beginning in 2020, which will feature a Pac-12 football opponent versus either a Big Ten or SEC opponent, as well as the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.
“It will not only amplify our growing brand as the only U.S. airline focused on leisure travel and experiences, but will also provide access to NFL games and special opportunities for fans across the country," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer.
With 55 nonstop routes from cities across the country, Allegiant brings more than 1.2 million customers to Las Vegas each year.
Allegiant entered the Hawaii market in June 2012 but stopped service in 2016. At one point, the company served the islands from 10 mainland cities before only offering flights to Honolulu from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Allegiant currently generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic impact for the state of Nevada, according to Monday’s news release.
The Raiders and Allegiant say they are also teaming up to provide additional enhancements, rewarding customers and fans with unique in-game and season-long promotions including the “Allegiant Connection of the Game” linking a lucky fan to their favorite Raiders player, and an opportunity to win “Fan Traveler of the Year” honors.
